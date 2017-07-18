SMITHTON, Mo. – Police in Morgan County, Missouri, are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who may be with a registered sex offender from New York state.

According to police, Mersadiez Shiann Rohr, 14, was last seen on July 18 around 9:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Highway DD in Smithon, Missouri. The family car is also missing.

Rohr is 5’1” tall, around 138 lbs., with sandy hair, blue eyes, and fair complexion.

Investigators believe Rohr may be in the company of Matthew Fischer, AKA Michael Piznarski, who is a registered sex offender from New York.

Fischer is a 28-year-old white male, 6’ tall, around 174 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and fair complexion.

Be on the lookout for a tan or beige 2004 GMC Yukon with Missouri plates: MH2P0D.

If you have any information please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 573-378-5481, or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

