Police stopped man twice before he was named suspect in teacher's death

PHOENIX — Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, a Utah state trooper pulled over a silver Pontiac Grand Prix headed eastbound near Richfield.

The driver, the trooper would later recall, appeared to be in an “altered state of consciousness.” A search of the vehicle would reveal a muddy AR-15, a pistol and fully-loaded magazine, but there was no warrant out for the driver’s arrest and no indication that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The trooper took no further action and sent Caleb Bartels on his way, court records show.

It would be another 23 hours before Tempe police would name Bartels, 27, as the lone suspect in the Sunday morning murder of Mesa High School teacher Ryne Zahner.

Court records filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court detail how the investigation came to zero in on Bartels, and described two narrow misses with law enforcement while he was apparently fleeing the state.

Bartels was pulled over a second time by police in West Wendover, Nev., around 5:30 p.m. Monday for a headlight violation, but records show no further action was taken. Tempe police spokeswoman Liliana Duran said at the time there was still no probable cause for Bartels' arrest.

Shortly thereafter, though, police issued an “attempt to locate” bulletin, and at 9 p.m. Monday publicly named Bartels as a suspect. Bartels is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal damage. Prosecutors, who have already taken steps to charge Bartels, are recommending a bond of $1 million.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Duran said Bartels has still yet to be located. Police said Tuesday that Bartels may have been bound for Sacramento, Reno, or Beaverton, Ore.

Representatives of West Wendover police and Utah Highway Patrol did not immediately return calls for comment.

A vital lead

It was Bartels’ brother, Tyler, who initially steered them toward the suspect, according to court records.

Police identified Tyler Bartels as a key witness in the murder of 26-year-old Zahner, a friend whom he had met through Caleb.

Tyler told police that he and Zahner had been sitting by the fire in their Tempe backyard when they were approached by a man with a rifle. It was dark, and Tyler said he could only make out a silhouette at the time, court records show.

Tyler said he initially thought it was a prank when the man ordered the two to put their hands up. But Tyler then recalled hearing several loud booms, and spotted the rifle pointed slightly downward, as if it had moved closer to him.

Tyler said he grabbed the end of the hot barrel, pulling both he and the shooter to the ground. The two wrestled for a bit, and Tyler said he must have blacked out shortly thereafter. The next thing he could remember was running down the street and noticing that his shoe was falling off.

At the time, Tyler said he couldn’t provide any description of the shooter other than to say he was a white man.

But the following day, Tyler returned to the police station with what would become a vital lead: He recalled the shooter saying, “Tyler, get the f--k off me,” court records show. The voice had sounded like his brother, Caleb.

Tyler said his memory was sparked when he learned from his mother that Caleb had been missing since the night before the shooting.

Fallout between friends

Police would learn that Caleb and Zahner had been roommates in the past, but Caleb moved back in with his father after suffering mental-health issues. Tyler soon moved in with Zahner, taking over Caleb’s old room, and the two became good friends.

Those close to Caleb said he began feeling an irrational animosity toward Zahner and blamed him for his mental-health issues, according to court records. Caleb felt Zahner had “brushed him aside” after he became ill, records show.

Police executed a search warrant Tuesday on Caleb’s home in Tucson and discovered an “incoherent” handwritten note and a box for a Bushmaster AR-15 under his bed.

Police describe Caleb Bartels as 165 pounds, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2007 silver Pontiac Grand Prix, Arizona license plate number BSK8972.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Authorities ask anyone who sees Bartels or knows of his whereabouts to contact them immediately, but do not approach him. Call 480-350-8311, submit an online tip at www.tempe.gov/police using the “submit a tip” button, or call Silent Witness 480-948-6377.

