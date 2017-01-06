12 candidates file for Mayor of St. Louis

Mayor Slay unveils "From Prison to Prosperity" plan (Photo: KSDK)

In April, St. Louisans will elect a new mayor for the first time in 16 years.

The filing deadline just passed, and we now know there will be 12 people vying for the chance to replace Francis Slay in the Mayor's office.

We'll see Antonio French, Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, Tishaura Jones, Lyda Krewson, Bill Haas, and Jimmie Matthews in a crowded democratic primary,

On the Republican ticket, it's Andrew Karandzieff, James Osher, and Andrew Jones.

Libertarian Robert Cunningham and Johnathan McFarland from the green party are running as well.

The primary is March seventh.