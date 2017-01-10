Ask the STL mayoral candidates

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

Who will be the next mayor of St. Louis? And what vision will they have for the city?

Francis Slay, the Democrat who has held that office since 2001, is officially the longest serving mayor in St. Louis history after four terms.

After announcing he would not seek a fifth term in April 2016, the race has been on to fill his shoes, and a dozen candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.

On February 1 at 7 p.m., NewsChannel 5 will be hosting a debate between the candidates. This is your chance to get to know the candidates and what they stand for, so we're asking you-- what questions would you like to be asked at the debate?



