Bill bringing harsher penalties for attacking officers passes in MO House

Missouri came one step closer to having a "Blue Alert System" Thursday.

The state house approved a bill Thursday that creates harsher penalties for attacking police, and establishes a system to get out information when an officer is killed or seriously injured.

State Rep Justin Hill, from Lake St. Louis, sponsored the bill in honor of Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion, who was shot and paralyzed during a traffic stop over the summer.

The measure now heads to the State Senate.

Governor Greitens has said he supports the idea.

