Bill overturning St. Louis abortion ordinance advances

Missouri state capitol (Photo: Rick Meyer / KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would overturn a St. Louis ordinance that seeks to protect women who have abortions from workplace discrimination.



The bill moved forward Tuesday with a 116-34 vote. The proposal would effectively nullify the St. Louis ordinance, which also provides workplace protection for women who take contraception, use artificial insemination or become pregnant out of wedlock.



Supporters say the law inhibits people's abilities to practice their religion, including typically faith-based "crisis pregnancy centers" that counsel people against abortion. Local governments would be barred from passing rules restricting the rights of such centers under the bill.



Opponents argue the bill is an example of state overreach.



The proposal needs one more vote before it moves to the Senate.

