On Feb. 13, Bob Daiber announced he will be running for governor in Illinois. He is the third candidate to join the race. (Photo: Bob Daiber Campaign Team, Custom)

Another candidate joined the race for Illinois Governor Monday.

Madison County Superintendent Bob Daiber made the announcement Monday, making him the third candidate to declare.

One of Robert Kennedy's sons — Chris Kennedy — joined the fray last week, and Bruce Rauner says he will run for re-election.

(© 2017 KSDK)