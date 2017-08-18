Greitens calls on Senate to remove Chappelle-Nadal

Eric Greitens and Maria Chappelle-Nadal (Photo: KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri state senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal has refused to apologize for a Facebook comment she wrote Thursday, saying she hopes the president will be assassinated. Now the governor is calling on the state Senate to remove her from office.

Chappelle-Nadal made the comment "I hope Trump is assassinated!" on a post to her personal Facebook page Thursday morning. Within a few hours, a screenshot of the comment was making the rounds on the internet, and lawmakers across the state, Democrats and Republicans alike, were calling for her resignation.

In an interview with 5 On Your Side Thursday afternoon, Chappelle-Nadal said her comment was "inappropriate" and that she regretted it, but said she refuses to apologize or resign.

Friday morning, Governor Eric Greitens took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

"Senator Chappelle-Nadal said she hopes the President is killed. Republicans and Democrats have called on her to resign," he tweeted. "Her response: 'Hell no.' Last night, in an interview, she refused to apologize-- twice. If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should."

