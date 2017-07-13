KSDK
Greitens continues war on 'red tape' in Missouri

Will Schmitt, (Springfield) News-Leader , KSDK 10:23 AM. CDT July 13, 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Gov. Eric Greitens is ramping up his efforts to deregulate Missouri.

The Republican governor announced Wednesday on Facebook a new website — NoMORedTape.com — meant to indefinitely gather input from Missourians about which state rules are too much of a hindrance.

"We're taking aim at burdensome regulation," the governor said. "And we're listening to the people again."

Online comments are filtered into positive and negative experiences, so people can either tell the governor about specific regulations that benefited them or describe in detail how a rule hurt them or a business. Comments will be made public, though commenters can choose not to include personal information with their feedback. 

The site follows an executive order from Greitens that expressed the need to repeal "ineffective, unnecessary, or unduly burdensome" regulations so as to "make Missouri more attractive to businesses and encourage job growth."

The order was one of Greitens' first actions in his brief career as a politician and instructed all state agencies to stop making rules except in emergency cases. 

Agencies have until May 31, 2018, to do a full review of their regulations and prove that the regulations do not do more harm than good, and similar cost-benefit analyses will be required for any future rule, according to the order.

The governor's new website also includes a calendar of state agencies meetings, which spokesman Parker Briden said will allow interested parties to see "red-tape cutters" in action.

Some state agencies have already set up their own methods of gathering feedback from Missourians:

The governor's websites include point people for state departments and their contact information as well as a count of how many regulations each has.

According to the site, the Department of Natural Resources leads the way with 24,370 rules, while the Department of Corrections has a relatively scant 171 restrictions.

