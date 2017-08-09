Greitens' nonprofit gives $100K more to 'right-to-work' group while unions mobilize

Gov. Greitens announces initiative to free up city police officers to focus on violent crime. (Photo: KSDK)

Ahead of a looming challenge to the "right-to-work" law Gov. Eric Greitens signed, a nonprofit supporting the Republican leader is funding the measure's defense while unions gather signatures from those opposed.

A New Missouri, a nonprofit founded by Greitens' aides, gave $100,000 Monday to Missourians for Worker Freedom, a political action community dedicated to preserving the Republican-backed labor law the governor signed into law in February.

The law, which takes effect Aug. 28, prohibits mandatory union dues.

Unable to stop the law, unions have turned their attention and money toward undoing "right-to-work," including a six-figure investment in a PAC sharing an address with the Springfield Teamsters office.

A petition to place the question of whether to keep "right-to-work" before voters in 2018 has been approved for circulation.

The Missouri Ethics Commission filings detailing the contribution and a similar $250,000 check from A New Missouri to Missourians for Worker Freedom in July are among the scant financial information available about the nonprofit.

Because it is a nonprofit and not a registered PAC, A New Missouri does not have to disclose its donors to the ethics commission.

Coupled with its secrecy, A New Missouri's political activity — including attacks prepared against several state senators like Sen. Bob Dixon, R-Springfield, and televised advertisements in the Springfield market — has spurred debate over disclosure requirements for nonprofits involved with politics.

