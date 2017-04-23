Greitens' social media use draws praise, criticism

Eric Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) - During his first 100 days in office, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has trained with firefighters and police, announced a parental leave policy and various business expansions, and answered online questions from constituents.



He has broadcast it all on his personal Facebook page.



Like President Donald Trump, Greitens has used social media as a primary and sometimes his only means of public communication. It's an approach unlike any used by previous Missouri governors.



Political use of social media has been growing nationally. In the 2008 presidential primary election, 10 percent of people said they followed candidates or got involved through social media. The Pew Research Center says that in 2016, the number of adults turning to social media for presidential election news had more than doubled to about 24 percent.

