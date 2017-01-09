Greitens to ban executive branch lobbyist gifts

Eric Greitens

Incoming Gov. Eric Grietens is expected to enact on a ban on lobbyist gifts for executive branch officials as one of his first official actions.



Greitens is to take the oath of office at noon Monday during a ceremony on the front steps of the Capitol building. Shortly afterward, he is to head inside to sign some executive orders.



Greitens senior adviser Austin Chambers says the new governor will ban all lobbyist gifts in the executive branch and also prohibit those employed by the governor's office from becoming lobbyists after leaving their jobs.



The Republican had campaigned as an outsider with a pledge to clean up the political atmosphere in Jefferson City. He defeated Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster in the November elections.