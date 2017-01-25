Hailey's Law introduced to streamline AMBER Alert system

Hailey Owens (Photo: Owens family)

JEFFERSON CITY - A new law has been proposed in Missouri to streamline the AMBER Alert system.

House Bill 697, also known as Hailey's Law, would integrate Missouri's AMBER Alert system with the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System and the Regional Justice Information Service. It would give officers statewide the ability to issue an AMBER Alert digitally, speeding up that process.

The law is named for Hailey Owens, a 10-year-old girl from Springfield who was abducted and murdered in February 2014. Police were on the scene within minutes of her abduction, but it took more than two hours for the AMBER Alert to be issued.

"I feel if an effective Amber Alert System had been in place I would have recognized the license plate and could have intervened to possibly save her precious life," said Jim Wood, the father of Craig Wood, the man accused of killing Owens.

The bill was introduced by Representative Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) after he met with the families of Owens and Wood.

"It’s heartbreaking that a faster AMBER Alert could have saved Hailey," said Jeff Barfield, Owens' father. "It may be too late for my daughter, but we are so grateful that Representative Trent is pushing this forward to help others."

