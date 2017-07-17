KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Hartzler opts against Senate bid to challenge McCaskill

Deirdre Shesgreen , USATODAY , KSDK 12:49 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

WASHINGTON — Rep. Vicky Hartzler has decided not to run for the Senate, taking another prominent Republican out of contention to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

In a move first reported by the News-Leader, Hartzler said she decided against a Senate bid after "much prayer and discussion with my family." The Harrisonville Republican said she would instead run for re-election to the House.

"I love the great people of the 4th Congressional District and feel honored to be their voice in Washington," Hartzler said in a statment. "I believe the best way to continue to serve them is by taking their common-sense ideas and Heartland values to Washington.”

Hartzler’s decision represents another blow to Republicans, coming just weeks after the party's top recruit for the race — St. Louis County GOP Rep. Ann Wagner — opted out of the race in a surprise announcement. In the wake of Wagner’s decision, Missouri Republicans have looked to other top Republicans in the state — including Hartzler and the state’s attorney general, Josh Hawley — to challenge McCaskill.

Hawley’s spokeswoman, Scott Paradise, confirmed last week that Hawley is giving the race “serious consideration.”

It’s not clear when Hawley will make a decision. But many top Republicans believe he would be the strongest candidate to take on McCaskill, considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats facing re-election in 2018.

While the political elite await Hawley’s decision, several lesser-known Republican contenders have said they will vie for the GOP nomination.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM

KSDK

With no clear leader, lesser-known Republicans line up to defeat McCaskill

KSDK

Claire McCaskill breaks Missouri fundraising record

KSDK

Rep. Ann Wagner will not challenge McCaskill for Senate seat

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories