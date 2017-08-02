KSDK
Close

Hawley plans exploratory committee to challenge McCaskill

Associated Press , KSDK 4:28 PM. CDT August 02, 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is taking a first step toward entering the race for U.S. Senate.

Hawley spokesman Scott Paradise on Wednesday confirmed the Republican will launch an exploratory committee this week for a possible challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Big-name Missouri Republicans and donors coalesced around Hawley as a favored candidate to challenge McCaskill. She's among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by President Donald Trump.

An exploratory committee will allow Hawley to start raising money for a bid before he announces a final decision.

While he had close to $1 million in his state campaign coffers at the end of June from his 2016 race for attorney general, he can't use that money on a federal race.

McCaskill is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the 2018 election.

© 2017 Associated Press

KSDK

Missouri GOP coalescing around Hawley to challenge McCaskill

KSDK

Hartzler opts against Senate bid to challenge McCaskill

KSDK

With no clear leader, lesser-known Republicans line up to defeat McCaskill

KSDK

Claire McCaskill breaks Missouri fundraising record

KSDK

Rep. Ann Wagner will not challenge McCaskill for Senate seat

KSDK

Former Libertarian presidential hopeful makes bid for McCaskill's Senate seat

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories