Heather Navarro elected alderwoman to replace Lyda Krewson

Democrat Heather Navarro won a special election to replace Lyda Krewson as the Ward 28 alderwoman Tuesday night.

Navarro won the race with 1430 votes(68.85 percent). The next closest candidate was Celeste Vossmeyer who received 326 votes.

The position was vacated when Krewson was elected the first female mayor of St. Louis on April 4.

The election was also notable because it was the first local election held under the new Missouri voter ID law.

