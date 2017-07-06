Illinois leaders release statements on new budget

State Capitol of Illinois in Springfield. (Photo: Henryk Sadura)

On Thursday afternoon, the Illinois House voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package. The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.

Illinois leaders and lawmakers have released the following statements on the decision:

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner:

“Today was another step in Illinois’ never-ending tragic trail of tax hikes. Speaker Madigan’s 32 percent permanent income tax increase will force another tax hike in the near future. His tax-and-spend plan is not balanced, does not cut enough spending or pay down enough debt, and does not help grow jobs or restore confidence in government. It proves how desperately we need real property tax relief and term limits. Now more than ever, the people of Illinois must fight for change that will help us create a brighter future.”

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs(Democrat):

“Today’s vote to override Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of the budget was the only option to restore vital funding to universities, social service agencies, and try to avoid another credit downgrade.



"This is not a time to rejoice. Today only brings us a bit of relief, but it is a step in the right direction to put Illinois back on track.



"The courage shown by several Republican members of the Illinois General Assembly is commendable. My hope is that the bipartisanship of these last few days will continue.



"The Governor’s failure to lead will be felt in Illinois for decades to come. It is hard to determine how long it will take for our universities, social service agencies, and businesses to recover.



"Today, we must acknowledge that these were self-inflicted wounds and commit that we never again will put politics above people.”

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville):

“I voted against the income tax hike, and I have continuously said that millionaires and billionaires need to start paying their fair share in taxes. We need to close corporate loopholes that rig the system and pad the pockets of CEOs. Simply put: we cannot unfairly rely on middle-class families to pay for the governor’s budget crisis.



“I supported a budget deal that cut nearly $3 billion in state spending. That’s a step in the right direction, but there is much more work to be done. I am committed to working with Democrats and Republicans to continue to reduce the cost of government and finally make millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share.”

ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider:

“I am deeply disappointed in the Illinois General Assembly’s vote to override the Governor’s veto of Speaker Mike Madigan’s permanent 32% tax hike. Passing a 32% tax increase on the hard-working families of Illinois without any semblance of reform is absolute insanity. It hasn’t worked before, and it won’t work now.



“I am extremely troubled by the decision of 10 Republicans to again stand with Mike Madigan. Republicans in Illinois fought Madigan’s machine in 2014 to elect Gov. Rauner and won. In 2016 we beat Madigan again and made historic gains in the House and the Senate. After all we have accomplished together, it is astonishing that these legislators would now turn their backs on taxpayers across the state. I am confident voters will hold those politicians accountable for choosing Mike Madigan over the people of Illinois.”

State Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea):

“Today I stood with 10 of my Republican colleagues to pass a balanced budget that will begin to repair the damage that has been caused under Governor Rauner’s manufactured budget impasse.



“Our compromise budget, that we negotiated with rank-and-file Republican House members, includes nearly $3 billion dollars in cuts to state spending—reducing spending by $800 million more than Governor Rauner’s proposal—this also ensured that schools will open on time, critical services for the elderly and the developmentally disabled will be funded, and our higher educational institutions won’t be forced to close their doors.



“While this budget is a good first step, there is still more work to be done. I urge Governor Rauner to join the 10 House Republican members that have put our state’s well-being ahead of partisan politics, and return to the negotiating table so we that we can work together to improve our state for all families in Illinois.”

More statements will be added as we receive them.

© 2017 KSDK-TV