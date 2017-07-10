Illinois treasurer to discuss potential ongoing fiscal peril

Illinois Budget Crunch (Photo: moodboard, Custom)

CHICAGO - Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs will discuss potential financial peril facing the state despite a budget law taking effect last week.



The Democrat will have a news conference in Chicago Monday. His staff says he will discuss "the financial consequences and address the negative impact" facing Illinois if credit-rating agencies proceed with threatened downgrades.



Lawmakers enacted a $36 billion budget last week over vetoes by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. All three major bond houses had warned Illinois creditworthiness would be downgraded to "junk" status without a deal.



Two gave Illinois a reprieve because the plan includes a $5 billion increase in income taxes. But Moody's Investors Service indicated it might cut Illinois' grade regardless.



The first-term treasurer says he will also "identify specific ways" for avoiding another downgrade.

