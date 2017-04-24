Jefferson County Council to consider prescription drug monitoring program

Prescription drugs (Photo: KSDK)

Jefferson County leaders are taking the first step toward creating a prescription drug monitoring program.

68 people died from drug overdoses last year, just in Jefferson County. On Monday night, Jefferson County Council members filed two bills aimed at reducing that number.

The county council has debated the issue for more than seven months. County Executive Ken Waller is proposing a bill that would tie into the prescription drug monitoring programs already passed by St. Louis and St. Louis County.

“It's of utmost importance that we get this through and get it passed,” Waller said.

He started working on the bill after nine municipalities throughout the county signed resolutions requesting the monitoring program.

“When it all boiled down to this all the cities said we want to be a part of this, but the county has to be the one to enact legislation,” he said.

But the bill is meeting opposition from County Councilman Bob Boyer who is sponsoring a bill called the Drug Abuse Prevention Act he says will request the County Executive provide a series of reports to the Council in order to create a master plan to battle the growing drug epidemic in Jefferson County.

Boyer told Five on Your Side he is fundamentally opposed to a prescription drug monitoring program. An emailed statement read in part: "It's very controversial to require all citizen’s private information to be submitted to an electronic government database that could be hacked or released without their consent. While I can't speak for the rest of the council, I will be voting no on this bill."

Susan Dawson of Comtrea Comprehensive Health Center said Boyer's argument doesn't hold water because those databases already exist.

“For more than a decade there have been databases of every single prescription written in every state. This is being kept by Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance companies,” said Dawson.

Kelley Vollmar, director of the Jefferson county health department said in an email Boyer's bill, as written, would violate federal HIPPA laws. Vollmar is supporting Waller’s bill.

If the bills survive the introduction they will be perfected and voted on by the council on May 8.

St. Louis and St. Louis County passed prescription drug monitoring programs in 2016. Those monitoring programs go into effect Tuesday.

