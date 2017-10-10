Josh Hawley announces run for US Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced he will run for U.S. Senate in 2018 against Claire McCaskill.

Hawley released a video Tuesday morning announcing his candidacy.

"After more than a decade in Washington, Missourians have had it with Claire McCaskill's record of voting the partisan liberal Democrat line. With Josh Hawley, the Show-Me State will finally have a Senator that actually represents the interests and values of Missouri, fighting for common sense conservative policies and challenging the D.C. status quo that Senator McCaskill has entrenched herself in." -Jeremy Adler, Spokesperson, Missouri Rising Action

Senator McCaskill statement

"Since taking office in January, Josh Hawley has proven to be the worst type of politician. He broke his promise not to climb the political ladder. He broke his promise to create a Public Corruption Unit to crack down on the pay-to-play culture of Jefferson City. He lied about whether he would live in Jefferson City, as the law requires. And he lied for nearly two months about whether he was running for Senate.

"We applaud Josh for coming clean about his intention to run and look forward to contrasting his record of broken promises with Claire's record of listening to Missourians and breaking through gridlock to get things done for them."

Missouri Democratic Party statement

"Two months ago, Josh Hawley filed paperwork to run for United States Senate -- and then lied to Missourians about it while he raised money behind closed doors with millionaires, DC special interests, and Republican leaders in Washington. It's clear who Josh Hawley is running to represent in the United States Senate, and it's not Missouri."

