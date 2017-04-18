Krewson sworn in as mayor

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunset Hills mansion has $800,000 pool house
-
Arrest made in fatal Instagram shooting
-
Tuesday afternoon press conference
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Semi crashes into two Soulard businesses
-
Scoop up some free perks on Tax Day
-
Police: Man under influence of LSD stabs 3, walks naked through Walmart
-
Southwest Airlines flies sick children to treatment facilities at no charge
-
April the Giraffe: A healthy obsession
-
Accused Cascade Mall killer found dead
More Stories
-
Police: Remains found in North St. Louis County…Apr 16, 2017, 8:35 a.m.
-
Lyda Krewson sworn in as St. Louis mayorApr 18, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
-
Steve Stephens kills himself in Erie, Pa.Apr 18, 2017, 10:38 a.m.