Local universities worried about travel ban impact on international students

Local universities are trying to determine what an executive order that temporarily bans some travelers from entering the U.S. will mean for international students and faculty.

The executive order, issued on Friday, temporarily bans all immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries with ties to terrorist organizations, and orders officials to develop "extreme vetting" measures for immigrants from those countries. It also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and stops Syrians from entering the country.

“I think the first thought was the impact on our international students,” said Nancy Helleurd, the Vice Provost at Webster University in St. Louis. “There are students immediately impacted wondering what this means for travel plans. They might have to return to their countries. There are questions from prospective students who want to study here — what that means for their ability to come to the U.S.”

Hellerud said university officials sent a statement to students this weekend, just hours after the executive orders were issued. The university is planning in-person discussions for students this week, and working to get more detailed information about the orders.

Webster officials said the school has about 230 international students enrolled in the university’s U.S. campuses. Among those, a small number — about 10 — are from the countries listed in the temporary travel ban. Hellerud said the university wanted to know if any other countries would be added to the list, and how the travel ban could impact international faculty or staff planning travel outside of the U.S., too.

“I do think it will be a challenge, for some time, for universities who really want large international student populations on their campuses,” Hellerud said.

Negar and Mozhdeh are both Iranian doctoral students, living in the St. Louis area on student visas. The pair did not want their last names shared publicly out of concern for safety.

Negar has been in the U.S. since 2013, and is currently working toward a PhD in Chemistry at University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL). She got married last year, but her family was unable to travel to the U.S. for her wedding.

“Our parents couldn’t make it. It was difficult even before the [executive] orders to get a visa. I got an appointment for them in October. My mom just got her visa on Friday, but she can’t come now.”

Negar hoped to visit home this spring, but now worries she won’t be able to get back into the U.S. to finish school if she leaves.

“We had planned to go back to Iran for our new year in March, but now we can’t. I mean, I have a valid visa, but I can’t use it!”

Mozhdeh has been in the U.S. for about four years, and is nearly finished with her PhD in Biomedical Engineering at St. Louis University.

“As an Iranian citizen, I contributed really hard to this country help improve the life quality of many American citizens. I have a U.S. patent which is going to help a lot of U.S. citizens to gain their ability to walk for spinal cord injuries,” she said, noting her work took several years to finish.

“We were talented international students, and no one appreciated it. And everyone judged us [for] our birth country.”

Mozhdeh is now planning her own wedding for later this year, but isn’t sure if her in-laws will be able to travel to the U.S. to celebrate. She said she and her fiancé are also considering job offers in the U.S., where they would like to stay and work.

“We don’t know what’s going on. We don’t know what we should do. We don’t know if we can plan our future here or not,” she said.

The University of Missouri System published a statement Sunday promising to monitor the situation and offering continued support to international students, faculty and staff.

The University of Illinois System published a statement Monday, saying its three campuses are "greatly concerned" about the ban and "strongly recommend that students and scholars who might be affected defer travel outside the U.S."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

