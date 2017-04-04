Lyda Krewson will be STL's first female mayor

ST. LOUIS - Lyda Krewson claimed victory in an acceptance speech as votes were still being counted in Tuesday's St. Louis municipal election and will be the first new mayor for St. Louis City in 16 years, and the first female mayor of the city.

She topped Republican Andrew Jones, Libertarian Robb Cunningham, Green Party candidate Johnathan McFarland, and Independents Larry Rice and Tyrone Austin.

Krewson stepped to the stage at 10:05 to make an acceptance speech with a large lead and 54 percent of precincts reporting. When all the votes were counted, she won with 68 percent of the vote(39,375 votes). Jones had 18 percent(10,088 votes) and Rice had 11 percent(6,102 votes).

She won by a much narrower margin in March's crowded Democratic primary. During that race, she received 32 percent of the vote and defeated Tishaura Jones by just 888 votes.

Krewson has served as an alderman in the 28th ward since 1997 and earned the endorsement of current mayor Francis Slay.

On her website, Krewson has laid out her top priorities as neighborhood safety, economic development, children's issues and transportation.

Before the primary election, Krewson sat down with 5 On Your Side to talk about her plans and goals for the city. You can watch the entire un-edited interview below.

Mayoral candidate interview: Lyda Krewson

After serving as mayor for the past 16 years, Slay will join the law office of Spencer Fane once he leaves City Hall.

For all the election results, click here.

© 2017 KSDK-TV