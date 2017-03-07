Lyda Krewson wins crowded Democratic primary for St. Louis Mayor

Lyda Krewson narrowly won the Democratic primary for Mayor of St. Louis Tuesday night, edging Tishaura Jones and the rest of a crowded field.

With all precincts reporting at about 10:40 Tuesday night, Krewson topped Tishaura Jones by just 888 votes.

Krewson took home 17,110 votes, good for 32 percent of the vote. Jones garnered 30.4 percent while Lewis Reed(18.3 percent) and Antonio French(15.8 percent) finished in third and fourth respectively.

Krewson will face off against Andrew Jones in the April 4 general election. Jones topped Jim Osher and Crown Candy owner Andy Karandzieff in the Republican primary. Jones earned 1,022 votes, good for 61.8 percent of the Republican votes.

Read the full transcript of Krewson's victory speech below:

It’s because of you we are here tonight. Thanks to the carpenters for hosting us tonight.

Thank you to my family who is somewhere right here. (Krewson names her kids.)

A huge thank you to my campaign team. Take a bow. Take a break. And have some fun. You have worked so so hard over the last 10 months.

A very special thank you to Mayor Slay.

Many other elected officials put their neck out on the line. Thank you to them. That’s not easy to do. That takes courage to step out early and be with someone.

Ten months ago, a few trusted friends and I started a conversation. We started a campaign that evolved into a blueprint for change for St. Louis. Over the next 10 months – we started to voters all over the city. North, south, east, and west. St. Louis has a lot to be proud of but we have some challenges.

Neighborhood safety is priority [number] one. Will engage in a better protected, better equipped police force.

We’ll focus on planning, job opportunities, and hope for every single one of us - black, white, gay straight, rich poor. All of us.

We’ll modernize our government to grow, to be competitive with other cities. We must act regionally.

Tonight – I am very, very humbled to have won in a crowded field of strong candidates.

Each and every one of those candidates has good ideas and good skills. I respect each and every one of them.

I intentionally ran a positive campaign with the hope that when this campaign is over, I could join forces to make progress with the city we all love.

Tomorrow, we pick and we get ready for a general election that’s in four short weeks. We begin to think about what a new administration and new city will look like. Tonight we celebrate.

Finally one last story. (Krewson pulls out a black purse.) This is about the purse - this story. There’s nothing much good in it. Several months ago, my campaign team took me aside and said we’ve got to talk to you about something. It’s your purse. You’ve got to get rid of it. I said how can I get rid of my purse. Where am I going to put my stuff? My phone, my lipstick, and my other stuff? They said it really doesn’t look mayoral to carry a purse. So I thought about this for a few short seconds. I thought well as soon as we have a woman mayor it will look very mayoral.

I didn’t run to be the first woman mayor. But if you help me across the finish line, every little girl and every young woman will know that they too can serve our city and be leaders for tomorrow.

Just in case you didn’t know it, tomorrow - March 8, 2017 - is International Women’s Day. The campaign theme of International Women's Day is be bold for change. So thank you all for being here. It is such a privilege. I’m so humbled to have all of your support. Thank you.

