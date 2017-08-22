Maria Chappelle-Nadal removed from all committee assignments

Missouri state senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal (Photo: KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - A Missouri state senator has been removed from all committee assignments after posting on Facebook that she hopes President Trump will be assassinated.

Tuesday morning, Senate Democratic Caucus leader Sen. Gina Walsh said Maria Chappelle-Nadal is a "distraction" to senators and released a statement saying she has been removed from all committees.

“It is important that the Missouri Senate conducts their work without distractions. With that in mind, Sen. Chappelle-Nadal has been removed from her committee assignments. This will help to ensure the success of the Senate, and the state, going forward," she said.

Previously, Chappelle-Nadal was a member of eight committees: veterans and military affairs; public assistance; seniors, families and children; judiciary and civil and criminal jurisprudence; government accountability; education; health and pensions; and public employee retirement.

The controversial comment by Chappelle-Nadal, made on Thursday, prompted other lawmakers to call for her resignation. The comment was deleted shortly after, but a screenshot was already making the rounds on Twitter.

That day, Chappelle-Nadal told 5 On Your Side that she regretted making the comment, but said she would not apologize or resign. She apologized publicly on Sunday.

Governor Eric Greitens has said he believes the Senate should vote to remove Chappelle-Nadal from office.

The state senator has one year left on her term, and will not be able to run for re-election next year due to term limits.

