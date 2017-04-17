Mayor Slay issues last executive order

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay makes brief comments after a ceremony, hanging his official portrait outside of the Mayor's office on his last day at City Hall in St. Louis on April 17, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, Custom)

On his final day in office, Mayor Francis Slay issued a last executive order.

It’s an attempt to offer more healthy food options to St. Louis residents.

The order requires vending machines in city-owned-and-operated buildings to offer healthier snacks.

That means food and beverages in the machines will have to meet certain nutrition standards, and those items will also be 20 percent cheaper than less-healthy items.

Private businesses are exempt from the law.

