Mayoral forum leaves viewers with mixed reactions

With Mayor Francis Slay not running, we know the city will have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. There is a long list of candidates lined up to replace him.

With so many people on stage, voters still walked away with more information to make their decision.

“Even with having multiple candidates, you still are going to have one strong frontrunner,” said St. Louis resident Jo Oty, “and that person will really be the voice of the city.”

When asked to if that person stood out Wednesday night, he said yes.

He wasn't the only person we talked to who felt like one of the eleven stood out above the rest. Several people gave different answers as to which candidate they thought that was.

So if that's any indication, one of the seven democrats could win the primary with a relatively small percentage of the vote next month.

Two republicans, a libertarian and a green party candidate were also on the stage tonight.

They all talked about what the next mayor should do about crime, all but one seemed to oppose public money for a soccer stadium.

And there was a mixed reaction on whether the city should rejoin the county.

If you missed the forum, you can watch it here.

(© 2017 KSDK)