McCaskill to oppose Neil Gorsuch nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) says she will oppose Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

She made the announced Friday afternoon, saying Gorsuch's record on the bench shows a pattern of putting corporations above people.

In a statement, McCaskill says, "Corporations don't cry or laugh or marry or worry about sending their kids to college."

She explained her stance on the website Medium.

Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber says he stands by McCaskill as she fights for working people in Missouri. He released the following statement:

"Claire McCaskill fighting on behalf of ordinary, working people in Missouri isn't surprising - it's what she's done every day as our Senator. And anybody who wants to launch partisan attacks for her standing against a judge who's used his courtroom to let the rich and powerful step all over working people, should have to answer for why they're refusing to stand with working Missourians."

Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) has different take. Last month, the Missouri Republican praised Gorsuch's qualifications, integrity, and commitment to upholding the U.S. Constitution.

