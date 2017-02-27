Meet the St. Louis mayoral candidates

Flag of the City of St. Louis (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

For the first time in 16 years, the city of St. Louis will be electing a new mayor, and a dozen people have thrown their hats in the ring.

So where do all the candidates stand on the issues that are important to you?

We recently sat down with the candidates to ask them about their visions for the future of St. Louis. Here, you can watch all the interviews in all their raw, unedited glory.

After all, it's your city. Make informed decisions!

The primary election will be held on March 7 (sample ballot) with the general election following on April 4.

Earlier this month, 5 On Your Side hosted a mayoral candidate forum where the candidates debated the issues. If you missed it, you can watch the entire forum here.

(Interviews are listed in the order in which they appear on the ballot.)

Republicans

Interview: Andrew Jones

We've reached out to Republicans Jim Osher and Andy Karandzieff, and are still working to schedule their interviews.

Democrats

Interview: Antonio French

Interview: Lewis Reed

Interview: Jeffrey L. Boyd

Interview: Tishaura O. Jones

Interview: Lyda Krewson

Interview: William (Bill) Haas

Interview: Jimmie Matthews

Libertarians

Interview: Robb Cunningham

Green Party

Interview: Johnathan McFarland

(© 2017 KSDK)