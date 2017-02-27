Meet the St. Louis mayoral candidates

For the first time in 16 years, the city of St. Louis will be electing a new mayor, and a dozen people have thrown their hats in the ring.
So where do all the candidates stand on the issues that are important to you?
We recently sat down with the candidates to ask them about their visions for the future of St. Louis. Here, you can watch all the interviews in all their raw, unedited glory.
After all, it's your city. Make informed decisions!
The primary election will be held on March 7 (sample ballot) with the general election following on April 4.
Earlier this month, 5 On Your Side hosted a mayoral candidate forum where the candidates debated the issues. If you missed it, you can watch the entire forum here.
(Interviews are listed in the order in which they appear on the ballot.)
Republicans
Interview: Andrew Jones
We've reached out to Republicans Jim Osher and Andy Karandzieff, and are still working to schedule their interviews.
Democrats
Interview: Antonio French
Interview: Lewis Reed
Interview: Jeffrey L. Boyd
Interview: Tishaura O. Jones
Interview: Lyda Krewson
Interview: William (Bill) Haas
Interview: Jimmie Matthews
Libertarians
Interview: Robb Cunningham
Green Party
Interview: Johnathan McFarland
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs