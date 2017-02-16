KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Missouri Democrat wants to disclose inaugural donations

Associated Press , KSDK 4:00 PM. CST February 16, 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) - A Missouri Democratic lawmaker is proposing a bill to make donations for gubernatorial inaugurations public records.

Liberty Rep. Mark Ellebracht in a Thursday statement criticized Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' decision to keep secret the cost of his privately funded January celebration.

Greitens did release a list of "benefactors," including Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, Express Scripts, General Motors, Monsanto and Wal-Mart.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden declined to comment.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty in a statement says Greitens should disclose his inaugural donors. Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh says she agrees.

Ellebracht's bill is similar to one sponsored by Greitens' Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman when she served as a Republican state senator in 2002.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories