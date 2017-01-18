Missouri House gives initial approval to right-to-work

Missouri state capitol (Photo: Rick Meyer / KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led House has pushed forward a proposal to make Missouri the 28th right-to-work state despite Democratic efforts to send the measure to a public vote.

The House voted 101-58 Wednesday to give initial approval to the bill, which would ban mandatory union fees. The bill needs another House vote before it can move to the Senate.

The legislation is likely to pass following renewed momentum from the recent inauguration of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who has vowed to sign the bill that his Democratic predecessor vetoed.

The House on Wednesday defeated a Democratic amendment that would have referred the measure to the ballot.

Seven of Missouri's eight of surrounding states already have right-to-work laws, including Kentucky where it passed this month. New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a similar proposal.

