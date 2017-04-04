Missouri, Illinois municipal election day

The Board of Election Commissioners for the City of St. Louis tested voting machines Friday ahead of the General Municipal Election on April 4, 2017.

The polls are open in Missouri and Illinois for municipal election day.

St. Louis city voters will elect a new mayor for the first time in 16 years.

There are six candidates on the ballot: Democrat Lyda Krewson and Republican Andrew Jones along with Libertarian Robb Cunningham, Green Party Johnathan McFarland, Independent Larry Rice and Independent Tyrone Austin.

In St. Louis – proposition two. If this measure passes, it will increase the use tax paid by businesses by half a cent. That money would go toward paying for a soccer stadium and bringing Major League Soccer to St. Louis — but only if proposition 1 passes.

Related: Police union calls MLS stadium a 'no brainer'

Proposition 1 calls for an increase to city sales tax also by 1/2 a cent. That money would pay for 5 things:

• the north south MetroLink extension

• neighborhood revitalization

• workforce development

• public safety

• and upgrades to city infrastructure

But these are not the only important matters to decide on this ballot.

Proposition A in the city would dissolve the recorder of deeds office and funnel money to buy body cameras for police.

St. Louis County is asking voters for a half-cent sales tax increase with Proposition P. The money will help pay for more officers, better protection, and body cameras.

Meanwhile, across the river, voters in Madison and St. Clair Counties are being asked to pass a one cent sales tax to help schools. The money could only be used for repairs and building, or paying off debts.



© 2017 KSDK-TV