Missouri lawmaker calls colleague's behavior inappropriate

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal and Rep. Joshua Peters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Missouri lawmakers are clashing after one accused the other of giving her an unwanted hug and calling her "boo," which the other forcefully denied.



Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal on the Senate floor Tuesday accused Rep. Joshua Peters of grabbing her and giving her a "forceful embrace" earlier in the day. She says he harassed her and she won't tolerate it.



Peters in a statement said he didn't touch Chappelle-Nadal or call her "boo," a term sometimes used to refer to a girlfriend or boyfriend.



Peters says he will sue Chappelle-Nadal if she continues to make what he described as false statements.



Peters says they're not friends.



Both are St. Louis-area Democrats.

