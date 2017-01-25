Missouri lawmaker calls colleague's behavior inappropriate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Missouri lawmakers are clashing after one accused the other of giving her an unwanted hug and calling her "boo," which the other forcefully denied.
Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal on the Senate floor Tuesday accused Rep. Joshua Peters of grabbing her and giving her a "forceful embrace" earlier in the day. She says he harassed her and she won't tolerate it.
Peters in a statement said he didn't touch Chappelle-Nadal or call her "boo," a term sometimes used to refer to a girlfriend or boyfriend.
Peters says he will sue Chappelle-Nadal if she continues to make what he described as false statements.
Peters says they're not friends.
Both are St. Louis-area Democrats.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
