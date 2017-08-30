Missouri rep posts hope that vandal is hanged

A confederate statue at the Springfield National Cemetery at Glenstone and Seminole in Springfield has been vandalized. (Photo: KY3, Custom)

A Missouri lawmaker says in a Facebook post that he hopes whoever placed paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged.

Osceola Republican Rep. Warren Love said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he hopes whoever vandalized the monument is "hung from a tall tree with a long rope."

Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan provided KSDK with a screengrab of the post, which can be seen here.

He later told The Associated Press that he didn't really mean that and says he thinks it's terrible when someone vandalizes an object of remembrance. Love apologized in a later post he provided to AP.

The vandalism was discovered at the Springfield National Cemetery on Wednesday, at a time when heightened security surrounded President Donald Trump's visit to Springfield.

Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Webber is calling on Love to resign.

Love's post is no longer up, although the lawmaker told AP he did not take it down.

