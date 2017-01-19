Missouri Republicans push right to work bill forward

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A bill prohibiting mandatory union fees in workplaces is moving to the Missouri Senate after winning House approval.
The 100-59 vote Thursday by the House comes after Republican supermajorities made the right-to-work law a priority for this year.
If the law passes, employees won't be required to pay union fees, even though the union may still be required to represent all employees.
Proponents say the laws give workers more freedom and will bring more jobs to Missouri. Opponents argue it will take power away from unions and lead to lower wages.
Republicans voted 99-15 in favor of the bill. Rep. Courtney Curtis was the only Democrat voting in favor of the proposal.
Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has pledged to sign it into law if it also passes the Senate.
The voting went as follows:
Voting "yes" were 99 Republicans and one Democrat.
Voting "no" were 15 Republicans and 44 Democrats.
Not voting were two Republicans and one Democrat.
The roll call, by officeholder, hometown, party and vote:
Joe Adams, University City, D: No
Justin Alferman, Washington, R: Yes
Ira Anders, Independence, D: No
Sonya Anderson, Springfield, R: Yes
Allen Andrews, Grant City, R: Yes
Lauren Arthur, Kansas City, D: No
Kevin Austin, Springfield, R: Yes
Kurt Bahr, O'Fallon, R: Yes
Gretchen Bangert, Florissant, D: No
Donna Baringer, St. Louis, D: No
Jerome Barnes, Raytown, D: No
Jay Barnes, Jefferson City, R: Yes
Chuck Basye, Rocheport, R: Yes
Nathan Beard, Sedalia, R: Yes
Doug Beck, St. Louis County, D: No
Mike Bernskoetter, Jefferson City, R: Yes
T.J. Berry, Kearney, R: A
Rusty Black, Chillicothe, R: Yes
Jack Bondon, Belton, R: Yes
Rick Brattin, Harrisonville, R: Yes
Richard Brown, Kansas City, D: No
Wanda Brown, Cole Camp, R: Yes
Cloria Brown, St. Louis County, R: Yes
Ingrid Burnett, Kansas City, D: No
Bob Burns, Affton, D: No
Michael Butler, St. Louis, D: No
Jon Carpenter, Gladstone, D: No
Jason Chipman, Steelville, R: A
Phil Christofanelli, St. Peters, R: Yes
Mike Cierpiot, Lee's Summit, R: Yes
Kathie Conway, St. Charles, R: No
Pat Conway, St. Joseph, D: No
Steve Cookson, Poplar Bluff, R: Yes
Kevin Corlew, Kansas City, R: No
Robert Cornejo, St. Peters, R: Yes
Sandy Crawford, Buffalo, R: Yes
Gary Cross, Lee's Summit, R: Yes
Courtney Curtis, Ferguson, D: Yes
Paul Curtman, Pacific, R: Yes
Charlie Davis, Webb City, R: Yes
Bruce DeGroot, Chesterfield, R: Yes
Shamed Dogan, Ballwin, R: Yes
Dean Dohrman, La Monte, R: Yes
Randy Dunn, Kansas City, D: No
J. Eggleston, Maysville, R: Yes
Mark Ellebracht, Liberty, D: No
Brandon Ellington, Kansas City, D: No
Kevin Engler, Farmington, R: No
Jean Evans, Manchester, R: Yes
Scott Fitzpatrick, Shell Knob, R: Yes
Paul Fitzwater, Potosi, R: No
Travis Fitzwater, Holts Summit, R: Yes
Lyndall Fraker, Marshfield, R: Yes
Rick Francis, Perryville, R: Yes
Diane Franklin, Camdenton, R: Yes
Bruce Franks Jr., St. Louis, D: No
Keith Frederick, Rolla, R: Yes
Elaine Gannon, De Soto, R: No
Alan Gray, Blackjack, D: No
Alan Green, Florissant, D: No
David Gregory, St. Louis County, R: Yes
Derek Grier, Chesterfield, R: Yes
Elijah Haahr, Springfield, R: Yes
Marsha Haefner, Oakville, R: Yes
Tom Hannegan, St. Charles, R: Yes
Jim Hansen, Frankford, R: Yes
Ben Harris, Hillsboro, D: No
Steve Helms, Springfield, R: Yes
Mike Henderson, Bonne Terre, R: No
Galen Higdon, St. Joseph, R: No
Justin Hill, St. Charles County, R: Yes
Jay Houghton, Martinsburg, R: Yes
Dan Houx, Warrensburg, R: Yes
Tila Hubrecht, Dexter, R: Yes
Thomas Hurst, Meta, R: Yes
Delus Johnson, St. Joseph, R: Yes
Jeffery Justus, Branson, R: Yes
Mike Kelley, Lamar, R: Yes
Hannah Kelly, Mountain Grove, R: Yes
Kip Kendrick, Columbia, D: No
Bill Kidd, Independence, R: No
Glen Kolkmeyer, Odessa, R: Yes
Bart Korman, High Hill, R: No
Bill Lant, Pineville, R: Yes
Jeanie Lauer, Blue Springs, R: No
Deb Lavender, Kirkwood, D: No
Donna Lichtenegger, Jackson, R: Yes
Warren Love, Osceola, R: Yes
Steve Lynch, Waynesville, R: Yes
Nick Marshall, Parkville, R: Yes
Kirk Mathews, Pacific, R: Yes
Mark Matthiesen, Maryland Heights, R: Yes
Karla May, St. Louis, D: No
John McCaherty, High Ridge, R: No
Gail McCann Beatty, Kansas City, D: No
Tracy McCreery, Olivette, D: No
Andrew McDaniel, Deering, R: Yes
Joe Don McGaugh, Carrollton, R: Yes
DaRon McGee, Kansas City, D: No
Sue Meredith, St. Louis County, D: No
Peter Merideth, St. Louis, D: No
Jeffrey Messenger, Republic, R: Yes
Rocky Miller, Osage Beach, R: Yes
Gina Mitten, Richmond Heights, D: No
Mike Moon, Ash Grove, R: Yes
Judy Morgan, Kansas City, D: No
Lynn Morris, Ozark, R: Yes
Jay Mosley, Florissant, D: No
Dave Muntzel, Boonville, R: Yes
Jim Neely, Cameron, R: Yes
Stacey Newman, Richmond Heights, D: A
Mary Nichols, Maryland Heights, D: No
Joshua Peters, St. Louis, D: No
Donna Pfautsch, Harrisonville, R: Yes
Don Phillips, Kimberling City, R: Yes
Tommie Pierson Jr., St. Louis, D: No
Randy Pietzman, Troy, R: Yes
Patricia Pike, Adrian, R: Yes
Dean Plocher, St. Louis County, R: Yes
Jeff Pogue, Salem, R: Yes
Crystal Quade, Springfield, D: No
Greg Razer, Kansas City, D: No
Craig Redmon, Canton, R: Yes
Holly Rehder, Sikeston, R: Yes
Todd Richardson, Poplar Bluff, R: Yes
Bill Rieboldt, Neosho, R: Yes
Cheri Reisch, Hallsville, R: Yes
Tim Remole, Excello, R: Yes
Shawn Rhoads, West Plains, R: Yes
Steven Roberts, St. Louis, D: No
Shane Roden, Cedar Hill, R: No
Rebecca Roeber, Lee's Summit, R: Yes
Donald Rone, Portageville, R: Yes
Robert Ross, Yukon, R: Yes
Lyle Rowland, Cedarcreek, R: Yes
Rory Rowland, Independence, D: No
Joe Runions, Grandview, D: No
Becky Ruth, Festus, R: No
Nick Schroer, O'Fallon, R: Yes
Dan Shaul, Imperial, R: Yes
Noel Shull, Kansas City, R: Yes
Lindell Shumake, Hannibal, R: Yes
Cody Smith, Carthage, R: Yes
Clem Smith, Velda Village Hills, D: No
Chrissy Sommer, St. Charles, R: No
Bryan Spencer, Wentzville, R: Yes
Dan Stacy, Blue Springs, R: Yes
Mike Stephens, Bolivar, R: Yes
Martha Stevens, Columbia, D: No
Kathryn Swan, Cape Girardeau, R: Yes
Nate Tate, St. Clair, R: No
Jered Taylor, Nixa, R: Yes
Curtis Trent, Springfield, R: Yes
Sarah Unsicker, Shrewsbury, D: No
Rob Vescovo, Arnold, R: Yes
Nate Walker, Kirksville, R: Yes
Cora Faith Walker, Ferguson, D: No
Fred Wessels, St. Louis, D: No
Bill White, Joplin, R: Yes
John Wiemann, O'Fallon, R: Yes
Kenneth Wilson, Smithville, R: Yes
David Wood, Versailles, R: Yes
