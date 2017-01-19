Missouri Republicans push right to work bill forward

Missouri state capitol (Photo: Rick Meyer / KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A bill prohibiting mandatory union fees in workplaces is moving to the Missouri Senate after winning House approval.

The 100-59 vote Thursday by the House comes after Republican supermajorities made the right-to-work law a priority for this year.

If the law passes, employees won't be required to pay union fees, even though the union may still be required to represent all employees.

Proponents say the laws give workers more freedom and will bring more jobs to Missouri. Opponents argue it will take power away from unions and lead to lower wages.

Republicans voted 99-15 in favor of the bill. Rep. Courtney Curtis was the only Democrat voting in favor of the proposal.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has pledged to sign it into law if it also passes the Senate.

The voting went as follows:

Voting "yes" were 99 Republicans and one Democrat.



Voting "no" were 15 Republicans and 44 Democrats.



Not voting were two Republicans and one Democrat.



The roll call, by officeholder, hometown, party and vote:

Joe Adams, University City, D: No

Justin Alferman, Washington, R: Yes

Ira Anders, Independence, D: No

Sonya Anderson, Springfield, R: Yes

Allen Andrews, Grant City, R: Yes

Lauren Arthur, Kansas City, D: No

Kevin Austin, Springfield, R: Yes

Kurt Bahr, O'Fallon, R: Yes

Gretchen Bangert, Florissant, D: No

Donna Baringer, St. Louis, D: No

Jerome Barnes, Raytown, D: No

Jay Barnes, Jefferson City, R: Yes

Chuck Basye, Rocheport, R: Yes

Nathan Beard, Sedalia, R: Yes

Doug Beck, St. Louis County, D: No

Mike Bernskoetter, Jefferson City, R: Yes

T.J. Berry, Kearney, R: A

Rusty Black, Chillicothe, R: Yes

Jack Bondon, Belton, R: Yes

Rick Brattin, Harrisonville, R: Yes

Richard Brown, Kansas City, D: No

Wanda Brown, Cole Camp, R: Yes

Cloria Brown, St. Louis County, R: Yes

Ingrid Burnett, Kansas City, D: No

Bob Burns, Affton, D: No

Michael Butler, St. Louis, D: No

Jon Carpenter, Gladstone, D: No

Jason Chipman, Steelville, R: A

Phil Christofanelli, St. Peters, R: Yes

Mike Cierpiot, Lee's Summit, R: Yes

Kathie Conway, St. Charles, R: No

Pat Conway, St. Joseph, D: No

Steve Cookson, Poplar Bluff, R: Yes

Kevin Corlew, Kansas City, R: No

Robert Cornejo, St. Peters, R: Yes

Sandy Crawford, Buffalo, R: Yes

Gary Cross, Lee's Summit, R: Yes

Courtney Curtis, Ferguson, D: Yes

Paul Curtman, Pacific, R: Yes

Charlie Davis, Webb City, R: Yes

Bruce DeGroot, Chesterfield, R: Yes

Shamed Dogan, Ballwin, R: Yes

Dean Dohrman, La Monte, R: Yes

Randy Dunn, Kansas City, D: No

J. Eggleston, Maysville, R: Yes

Mark Ellebracht, Liberty, D: No

Brandon Ellington, Kansas City, D: No

Kevin Engler, Farmington, R: No

Jean Evans, Manchester, R: Yes

Scott Fitzpatrick, Shell Knob, R: Yes

Paul Fitzwater, Potosi, R: No

Travis Fitzwater, Holts Summit, R: Yes

Lyndall Fraker, Marshfield, R: Yes

Rick Francis, Perryville, R: Yes

Diane Franklin, Camdenton, R: Yes

Bruce Franks Jr., St. Louis, D: No

Keith Frederick, Rolla, R: Yes

Elaine Gannon, De Soto, R: No

Alan Gray, Blackjack, D: No

Alan Green, Florissant, D: No

David Gregory, St. Louis County, R: Yes

Derek Grier, Chesterfield, R: Yes

Elijah Haahr, Springfield, R: Yes

Marsha Haefner, Oakville, R: Yes

Tom Hannegan, St. Charles, R: Yes

Jim Hansen, Frankford, R: Yes

Ben Harris, Hillsboro, D: No

Steve Helms, Springfield, R: Yes

Mike Henderson, Bonne Terre, R: No

Galen Higdon, St. Joseph, R: No

Justin Hill, St. Charles County, R: Yes

Jay Houghton, Martinsburg, R: Yes

Dan Houx, Warrensburg, R: Yes

Tila Hubrecht, Dexter, R: Yes

Thomas Hurst, Meta, R: Yes

Delus Johnson, St. Joseph, R: Yes

Jeffery Justus, Branson, R: Yes

Mike Kelley, Lamar, R: Yes

Hannah Kelly, Mountain Grove, R: Yes

Kip Kendrick, Columbia, D: No

Bill Kidd, Independence, R: No

Glen Kolkmeyer, Odessa, R: Yes

Bart Korman, High Hill, R: No

Bill Lant, Pineville, R: Yes

Jeanie Lauer, Blue Springs, R: No

Deb Lavender, Kirkwood, D: No

Donna Lichtenegger, Jackson, R: Yes

Warren Love, Osceola, R: Yes

Steve Lynch, Waynesville, R: Yes

Nick Marshall, Parkville, R: Yes

Kirk Mathews, Pacific, R: Yes

Mark Matthiesen, Maryland Heights, R: Yes

Karla May, St. Louis, D: No

John McCaherty, High Ridge, R: No

Gail McCann Beatty, Kansas City, D: No

Tracy McCreery, Olivette, D: No

Andrew McDaniel, Deering, R: Yes

Joe Don McGaugh, Carrollton, R: Yes

DaRon McGee, Kansas City, D: No

Sue Meredith, St. Louis County, D: No

Peter Merideth, St. Louis, D: No

Jeffrey Messenger, Republic, R: Yes

Rocky Miller, Osage Beach, R: Yes

Gina Mitten, Richmond Heights, D: No

Mike Moon, Ash Grove, R: Yes

Judy Morgan, Kansas City, D: No

Lynn Morris, Ozark, R: Yes

Jay Mosley, Florissant, D: No

Dave Muntzel, Boonville, R: Yes

Jim Neely, Cameron, R: Yes

Stacey Newman, Richmond Heights, D: A

Mary Nichols, Maryland Heights, D: No

Joshua Peters, St. Louis, D: No

Donna Pfautsch, Harrisonville, R: Yes

Don Phillips, Kimberling City, R: Yes

Tommie Pierson Jr., St. Louis, D: No

Randy Pietzman, Troy, R: Yes

Patricia Pike, Adrian, R: Yes

Dean Plocher, St. Louis County, R: Yes

Jeff Pogue, Salem, R: Yes

Crystal Quade, Springfield, D: No

Greg Razer, Kansas City, D: No

Craig Redmon, Canton, R: Yes

Holly Rehder, Sikeston, R: Yes

Todd Richardson, Poplar Bluff, R: Yes

Bill Rieboldt, Neosho, R: Yes

Cheri Reisch, Hallsville, R: Yes

Tim Remole, Excello, R: Yes

Shawn Rhoads, West Plains, R: Yes

Steven Roberts, St. Louis, D: No

Shane Roden, Cedar Hill, R: No

Rebecca Roeber, Lee's Summit, R: Yes

Donald Rone, Portageville, R: Yes

Robert Ross, Yukon, R: Yes

Lyle Rowland, Cedarcreek, R: Yes

Rory Rowland, Independence, D: No

Joe Runions, Grandview, D: No

Becky Ruth, Festus, R: No

Nick Schroer, O'Fallon, R: Yes

Dan Shaul, Imperial, R: Yes

Noel Shull, Kansas City, R: Yes

Lindell Shumake, Hannibal, R: Yes

Cody Smith, Carthage, R: Yes

Clem Smith, Velda Village Hills, D: No

Chrissy Sommer, St. Charles, R: No

Bryan Spencer, Wentzville, R: Yes

Dan Stacy, Blue Springs, R: Yes

Mike Stephens, Bolivar, R: Yes

Martha Stevens, Columbia, D: No

Kathryn Swan, Cape Girardeau, R: Yes

Nate Tate, St. Clair, R: No

Jered Taylor, Nixa, R: Yes

Curtis Trent, Springfield, R: Yes

Sarah Unsicker, Shrewsbury, D: No

Rob Vescovo, Arnold, R: Yes

Nate Walker, Kirksville, R: Yes

Cora Faith Walker, Ferguson, D: No

Fred Wessels, St. Louis, D: No

Bill White, Joplin, R: Yes

John Wiemann, O'Fallon, R: Yes

Kenneth Wilson, Smithville, R: Yes

David Wood, Versailles, R: Yes

