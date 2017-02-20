Mo. lawmakers to debate bathroom bill

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - There's a public hearing at the Missouri State Capitol Tuesday on a controversial school bathroom bill.

Senate Bill 98 would require all school restrooms, locker rooms, and showers, be designated for and used by male and female students only.

Transgender students would have separate facilities.

A similar bill sparked protests in North Carolina, and led to boycotts by several entertainers, leagues, and businesses.

