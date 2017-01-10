JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have defeated an effort to ban smoking in state Capitol offices.
Smoking already is prohibited in Capitol hallways and legislative chambers. On Tuesday, a House rules committee heard testimony from several high school students and the Jefferson City Council urging legislators to ban smoking everywhere in the Capitol, including in offices.
But the panel's Republican majority struck down a proposed amendment to the House rules on a 9-4 party-line vote.
Republican leaders dismissed concerns about secondhand smoke, saying the number of legislators smoking in offices was small in comparison to past years or decades.
Neighboring states such as Kansas, Illinois, Arkansas and Iowa have smoke-free capitols. Forty one states nationwide do not allow smoking anywhere in their capitol building.
Mo. lawmakers vote to continue smoking in Capitol offices
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have defeated an effort to ban smoking in state Capitol offices.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local painting controversy at U.S. Capitol
-
First Alert Weather 1-10 am
-
Simulator attracts pilots from all over world
-
Man dead after officer-involved shooting
-
"Stranger Things" has St. Louis connection
-
The Limited to close all 250 stores
-
Gov. Greitens celebrates at Inaugural Ball
-
Square basketball to help shooters
-
Go! STL Marathon moves start/finish line
More Stories
-
Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death for Charleston Church…Jan 10, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
Mo. lawmakers fast track right-to-work legislationJan 10, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
Dismembered body found in Franklin CountyJan 10, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs