Acting AG Sally Yates won't defend Trump immigration order

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a formal investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch June 17, 2015 at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who has been directing the Justice Department during the transition to President Trump's administration, said Monday that she will not defend the president's executive order that suspends immigration from seven Muslim majority countries.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right,'' said Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.

"Consequently, for as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.''

Yates announcement comes as Trump's order has sparked protests across the country, as dozens of immigrants were abruptly detained at airports beginning shortly after Trump issued the order Friday.

The order had been reviewed by the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel before it was issued. The OLC, whose authority narrowly addresses the form and whether the order is narrowly drafted, approved the order.

But Yates said the OLC "did not address whether any policy choice embodied in an executive order is wise or just.'

Yates is serving at acting attorney general as Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions awaits a Senate vote on confirmation. A committee vote is scheduled Tuesday.

"My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts,'' Yates said.

