Ali Jr. says he felt violated by airport customs officers

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- Muhammad Ali's son says he felt "violated" when immigration officials questioned him about his religion at a Florida airport.
The boxing great's namesake, Muhammad Ali Jr., says his detention shows some of his father's civil rights battles are still being fought.
Ali Jr. commented on the Feb. 7 incident on Monday. He said he was appalled that as a U.S. citizen he was asked about his religion.
Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, said they were pulled aside and separated at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as they returned from a trip to Jamaica.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Daniel Hetlage confirmed that Ali Jr. was held for questioning by customs officers, but said it wasn't because he's a Muslim or his Arabic-sounding name.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs