Donald Trump inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017.

Here is a list of events leading up to the historic day:

Friday, January 20, 2017

- Morning Worship Service (9:30 a.m.)

- Procession to the Capitol

- Vice-President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony

- President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony

U.S. Capitol (10:30 a.m.)

- Inaugural Address (11 a.m.)

- Departure of Outgoing President

- Inaugural Luncheon

- Inaugural Parade (2 p.m.)

- Inaugural Balls (6 p.m.)

