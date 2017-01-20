KSDK
Donald Trump inauguration

KSDK 9:03 AM. CST January 20, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017.

Here is a list of events leading up to the historic day:

Friday, January 20, 2017

- Morning Worship Service (9:30 a.m.)
- Procession to the Capitol
- Vice-President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
- President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
   U.S. Capitol (10:30 a.m.)
- Inaugural Address (11 a.m.)
- Departure of Outgoing President
- Inaugural Luncheon
- Inaugural Parade (2 p.m.)
- Inaugural Balls (6 p.m.)

