Donald Trump inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017.
Here is a list of events leading up to the historic day:
Friday, January 20, 2017
- Morning Worship Service (9:30 a.m.)
- Procession to the Capitol
- Vice-President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
- President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
U.S. Capitol (10:30 a.m.)
- Inaugural Address (11 a.m.)
- Departure of Outgoing President
- Inaugural Luncheon
- Inaugural Parade (2 p.m.)
- Inaugural Balls (6 p.m.)
