Here are some of Mike Pence's AOL emails

FARMVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 04: Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence speaks during the Vice Presidential Debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Custom)

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are several of Vice President Mike Pence’s emails obtained through an Indianapolis Star public records request.

They are among nearly 30 emails that show he routinely conducted state business from a personal AOL email account while governor of Indiana.

They are only a small fraction of the state-related emails that Pence sent or received from that account, according to an official with Pence’s vice presidential office.



The administration of Indiana's current governor, Eric Holcomb, withheld an unspecified number of additional Pence emails. Holcomb's office said the withheld emails contained material that was deliberative or advisory, confidential under rules adopted by the Indiana Supreme Court or the work product of a lawyer.

Pence Selected Emails on Scribd

The Indianapolis Star