Here are some of Mike Pence's AOL emails

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are several of Vice President Mike Pence’s emails obtained through an Indianapolis Star public records request.
They are among nearly 30 emails that show he routinely conducted state business from a personal AOL email account while governor of Indiana.
They are only a small fraction of the state-related emails that Pence sent or received from that account, according to an official with Pence’s vice presidential office.
The administration of Indiana's current governor, Eric Holcomb, withheld an unspecified number of additional Pence emails. Holcomb's office said the withheld emails contained material that was deliberative or advisory, confidential under rules adopted by the Indiana Supreme Court or the work product of a lawyer.
Pence Selected Emails on Scribd
The Indianapolis Star
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs