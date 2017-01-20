Trump set to take oath as 45th president

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017 in Maryland. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

The eyes of the world turn to Washington, D.C. Friday as Donald J. Trump officially becomes our nation’s 45th president.

Rainy weather could certainly impact Friday’s events for the crowds of people hoping to watch the events in person, as well as the thousands of protestors expected in town.

Inauguration Day Weather: Rain threat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The forecast calls for rain moving in between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. EST. While temperatures will be mild for this time of year, it could feel a bit chilly in the rain. Because of the rainy forecast, collapsible tote umbrellas will now be allowed along the parade route and the mall but not on Capitol grounds, according to the National Park Service.

Morning worship begins at 9:30 a.m. EST, before followed by a procession to the Capitol and then the swearing-in ceremony around 11:30 a.m EST. While tickets are required for certain areas, giant video screens and audio systems have been set up throughout the National Mall.

A handful of groups are planning protests and rallies surrounding Friday’s events. Organizers with DisruptJ20 said they’re expecting 100,000 protestors and their goal is to disrupt the inauguration from outside and within the security perimeter. Their plan involves groups of up to 100 protestors blocking the security checkpoints.

After the swearing-in, festivities move to Pennsylvania Avenue for the inaugural parade. More than 40 groups from around the country are scheduled to participate.





Later in the evening, official and unofficial inaugural balls across the district will cap the day’s festivities.

Inauguration Day will also be busy behind-the-scenes as the White House readies for Trump and his family. The workers only have about 5 hours to move Obama’s belongings out and move Trump’s in.





On Saturday, Trump will mark his first full day as President with a National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 are expected Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. The largest scheduled protest surrounding Trump's inauguration begins with a rally at 10 a.m. near the U.S. Capitol at Independence Ave. and 3rd street. The march is expected to begin around 1:15 p.m.

