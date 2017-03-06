Sean Spicer on Twitter posts, "@POTUS has signed a new executive order that will keep the nation safe." (Photo: Sean Spicer)

ST. LOUIS - The President’s newly-signed executive order has done little to ease the anxiety of international students, who came to St. Louis to study.

Dina Sallam has been in St. Louis for two year, working on her MBA at Webster University. Sallam, from Egypt, is not from one of the countries affected by the Presidents’ executive order. However, she still worries she could be affected, and she does not want to jeopardize her education.

“I didn't want make any plans, because I'm not sure. If I make any plan to travel outside of America, maybe I would not be able to come back and continue my degree,” Sallam said.

More than 200 of Webster University’s students are from foreign countries. In the student union, flags hang from the dozens of countries students have come from. The diversity attracted Angela Meng.

“Most students come here for a better education, a better future, that American dream,” said Meng, who is a member of the Webster University Student Government Association.



Meng is from China, studying international relations. She has a student visa, and said the executive orders have affected her decision to travel.

“Because of the first travel ban, I was forced to cancel my travel plans because we were considering traveling to a Muslim country,” Meng said.

As for Sallam, she plans to move back to Egypt soon after she earns her degree.

“I consider St. Louis my second home, after Cairo in Egypt,” she said.

After the President’s first executive order was signed, Webster University’s attorneys advised some international students to avoid travel. University leaders will see if they need to revise those recommendations after the new executive order.

