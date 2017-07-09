John McCain: GOP health care bill likely 'dead'

U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks to the media after the closed briefing May 18, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rosenstein participated in a closed briefing for senators to discuss the removal of former FBI Director James Comey. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis, 2017 Getty Images)

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said Sunday the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare is “probably going to be dead.”

"My view is that it's probably going to be dead," he said on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Support for the bill has been eroding over the July 4th recess, and McCain said he believes Republicans should work with Democrats to craft health care legislation.

That is a possibility floated last week by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said “No action is not an alternative.”

Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday reiterated a push to simply repeal Obamacare, let it go into effect in a year or two and use that time to debate replacement.

“I continue to believe we can get this done,” he said, also on Face the Nation.

Republicans need at least 51 votes to pass their repeal and replace proposal, and haven’t been able to get there.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday that he would support it, saying “I think this bill is better than Obamacare.”

“Whether or not we can come together I don’t know,” Graham said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “Mitch is trying. I would support the proposal before us, but you’ve got different camps in the Republican Party.”

Graham said with insurers dropping out of exchanges and premiums soaring, the failure of Obamacare is inevitable.

“My advice is if it does fail, work together in a bipartisan fashion to replace it,” he said.

President Trump took to Twitter later on Sunday to prod senators along.

"For years, even as a 'civilian,' I listened as Republicans pushed the Repeal and Replace of ObamaCare," he wrote. "Now they finally have their chance!"

