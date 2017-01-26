Mexican president says he will not attend meeting with Trump

President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Custom)

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won't pay for a border wall.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Pena Nieto's message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.