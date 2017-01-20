KSDK
Michelle Obama side-eyeing Melania Trump is Inauguration Day's best meme

Maeve McDermott , USATODAY , WUSA 1:53 PM. CST January 20, 2017

The Internet is commemorating Michelle Obama's final morning as First Lady by turning her into a #NeverTrump meme.

Before Donald Trump's presidential swearing-in Friday morning, he and Melania met the Obamas at the White House for a pre-inauguration coffee ceremony. And as the two first families posed for photos together, Melania handed Michelle Obama a gift box wrapped in Tiffany blue.

While the meeting was perfectly diplomatic, screengrabs of Michelle's expression became an instant meme.

Is that a side-eye, or just a bad camera angle? You be the judge.
 

Michelle also shared this classic glance with Hillary Clinton.

And this ever-so-slight grimace.

And ended the ceremony with this straight-armed hug.

(© 2017 WUSA)


