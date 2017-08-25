President Trump visiting Missouri to give speech on tax reform

President Trump and Vice President Pence on Aug. 10, 2017.

President Donald Trump is visiting Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday to talk about a proposal to revamp U.S. tax policy.

A White House official confirmed the visit to the News-Leader.

Bloomberg reported that Trump "is not expected to set forth his own plan or many specifics" and instead "sees his role as leading a public campaign to rally support."

Some themes may include tax cuts for the middle class, a simpler tax code and changes to help businesses, Bloomberg reported.

Two local Republicans, who would not comment on the record Thursday afternoon, also told the News-Leader, that they were aware the trip was a possibility, though they did not want to speak until details were finalized.

The White House official told the News-Leader more details were forthcoming.

"Gosh, it's just exciting to have the president here," said Danette Proctor, chairwoman of the Greene County Republican Central Committee. "We're honored. We're just looking forward to him being here and discussing his tax revision plan."

Proctor noted it was "pretty cool" that Trump's scheduled visit.

Springfield News-Leader