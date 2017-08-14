Under Armour CEO quits Trump's job council over Charlottesville rally response

Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour (Photo: H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY Sports)

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said late Monday he's stepping down from President Trump's manufacturing job council, joining Merck in distancing his company from the administration following Trump's widely criticized response to white nationalists' rally at Charlottesville.

"We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing," Plank said in a statement. "However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics."

Plank's statement follows Merck CEO Ken Frazier's move earlier in the day to step down from the council "as a matter of personal conscience."

Frazier's resignation prompted angry responses from Trump on Twitter. In the morning, Trump tweeted that Frazier's response would give him "more time to lower ripoff drug prices."

Trump stepped up his Twitter criticism of the pharmaceutical giant and Frazier later in the afternoon, hours after his delayed denunciation of specific racist hate groups involved in the weekend's tragedy.

Plank said his company -- which makes athletic gear endorsed by players including Stephen Curry of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Tom Brady of the NFL’s New England Patriots -- joined the council "to have an active seat at the table" for discussions on how to spur manufacturing jobs.

"I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council," he said. "I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion."





Trump came under fire over the weekend for his refusal to specifically denounce neo-Nazis, KKK and other racist groups after their rally in Charlottesville resulted in at least three people killed and dozens more hurt.

Trump's statement over the weekend that condemned, "this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, many sides" was considered inadequate by numerous lawmakers -- including some Republicans. Some of Trump's political opponents called it a "dog whistle" to far-right and extremist supporters.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides," Trump said over the weekend, prompting his critics to wonder if he was implicitly criticizing the counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

After repeated calls for a more forceful in response, Trump finally addressed reporters in the White House on Monday afternoon and said "racism is evil."

"And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups," Trump said before leaving the lectern without taking questions.

