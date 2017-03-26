St. Louisans react to canceled vote on GOP bill to repeal ACA

MARCH 15: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan and House Republicans discussed the Amercian Health Care Act. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - This week, House Speaker Paul Ryan canceled a vote on the republican bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly know as Obamacare. He did not have enough votes from his own members to pass the legislation.

5 On Your Side is talking to people about what they would like to see from a healthcare bill and where we might go from here on out.

While some people said they’ve relied on the ACA for coverage, others said, the act is not so affordable.

Cheryl Glass is a healthcare professional, however, her employer does not have a group plan. So, it’s up to the employee to enroll is his or her own health insurance.

"Therefore, without the Affordable Care Act for someone of my age, doing that would probably not even be possible and certainly not affordable,” said Glass.

Glass said she was particularly concerned about the GOP bill’s removal of what she calls essential health benefits. While she said the ACA isn’t perfect, she feel it’s important in preventative care.

"But, it's certainly a major step in the right direction toward trying to return the healthcare system to the people to whom it belongs," she said.

Whether you support the Affordable Care Act or not, the response from many people is that its replacement was rolled out too quickly.

"By doing it in such a rushed matter, it's difficult for us to get a good perspective what the bill has to offer," said Steve Bishop.

For the Bishop family, they would have liked both republicans and democrats take their time on a revised healthcare bill.

"We do have relatives and friends who are small business owners who are getting really hammered by the high costs of Obamacare for their employees, so, obviously, we want to see that changed," said Mona Bishop.

Prior to the passage of the ACA, Steve Bishop would have been able to continue his health insurance when he retired. But, as a result of Obamacare, his company had to drop insurance for retirees. He said his current coverage is good but not as good as it had been.

The Bishops said in their family it’s critical to have a provision for preexisting conditions and you can’t have a lifetime cap.

"It's not just elderly people that you have to think about, it's young people as well," said Bishop.

