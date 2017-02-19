President Trump's motorcade struck by two-by-four (NBC)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Caught on camera: Men steal $40k worth of beer
-
Video: Here's why you shouldn't play dodgeball against a softball pitcher
-
Missing St. Louis teen found alive
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
-
Raising money for kids left without parents
-
Truck driver killed after argument at gas station
-
Good Samaritan ambushed, robbed at gunpoint
-
Officials looking to identify body
-
Family to travel to Mexico for murder trial
More Stories
-
21 people fired after taking part in immigration protestFeb 18, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
-
Eagle takes 300-mile roadtrip to St. LouisFeb 19, 2017, 9:14 a.m.
-
St. Louis police investigate officer-involved shootingFeb 18, 2017, 10:58 p.m.